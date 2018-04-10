Atletico Madrid will pay tribute to Fernando Torres in their final La Liga match of the season at home to Eibar.

Atletico plan special farewell party for departing hero Torres

Torres confirmed at a news conference on Monday that he will leave Atleti when the current campaign ends, bringing down the curtain on his second spell with the club.

The 34-year-old striker is a crowd hero on account of his 126 goals for the club but has only started three games in Spain's top flight this term.

Nevertheless, his send-off should be something to remember, according to club president Enrique Cerezo.

"Fernando Torres deserves the best of farewells as a player of Atletico Madrd and that is why I am sure that the fans will join us on such a special day," he said.

"We are already working to make it an unforgettable day for the Atletico family and especially for Fernando."



Pronto volveré a mi asiento, a vuestro lado, donde todo empezó. Y me sentaré a ver a mi Atleti, animando para que gane el partido... aunque en realidad el resultado sea lo de menos. #ForzaAtleti pic.twitter.com/qJtYz5Kom2

— Fernando Torres (@Torres) April 9, 2018



Cerezo added: "He will always have the doors to Atletico Madrid open when he decides to finish his career as a football player."

Atleti are second in La Liga, four points ahead of Real Madrid in third after Sunday's 1-1 Derbi draw in LaLiga, and hold a 2-0 first-leg advantage over Sporting CP after the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.