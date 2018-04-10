News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton will plead not guilty to charges including actual bodily harm.
Raiders player Wighton to fight charges

Cavaliers add Kendrick Perkins to playoff roster, report says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Kendrick Perkins is getting a promotion.

Cavaliers add Kendrick Perkins to playoff roster, report says

Cavaliers add Kendrick Perkins to playoff roster, report says

The 13-year NBA veteran will be added to the Cavaliers playoff roster after spending part of this season for the Canton Charge, the Cavs' G League affiliate, according to ESPN.com.

Perkins, who was with the Cavs during the 2015 NBA Finals, was released by Cleveland this past preseason. He averaged 8.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in 27 games with the Charge.

The 33-year-old was last in the league during the 2015-16 season with the Pelicans.

According to ESPN, the Cavs hope Perkins, a 2008 NBA champion, will provide leadership in the locker room for a revamped roster looking to make a deep postseason run.

Back To Top