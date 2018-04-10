Kendrick Perkins is getting a promotion.

Cavaliers add Kendrick Perkins to playoff roster, report says

The 13-year NBA veteran will be added to the Cavaliers playoff roster after spending part of this season for the Canton Charge, the Cavs' G League affiliate, according to ESPN.com.

Perkins, who was with the Cavs during the 2015 NBA Finals, was released by Cleveland this past preseason. He averaged 8.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in 27 games with the Charge.

The 33-year-old was last in the league during the 2015-16 season with the Pelicans.

According to ESPN, the Cavs hope Perkins, a 2008 NBA champion, will provide leadership in the locker room for a revamped roster looking to make a deep postseason run.