On Monday, WWE chairman Vince McMahon announced Brock Lesnar re-signed with the WWE and would defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27.

SN sources: Brock Lesnar's new WWE deal is multi-year, includes ability to fight in UFC

Sporting News has learned from multiple sources that Lesnar signed a multi-year deal with the company. The deal includes Lesnar being allowed to fight in the UFC, which is something he insisted on if he were to re-sign with the pro wrestling giant.

The number fights Lesnar allowed under the deal is unknown at this time.

SN also confirmed Lesnar is currently under UFC contract and has been since June 2016, prior to his UFC 200 fight versus Mark Hunt. According to UFC sources, the current plan is for Lesnar to face the winner of the UFC 226 heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar has to formally re-enter the USADA drug testing pool and serve his MMA suspension, which is roughly six months. The suspension stems from Lesnar failing two drug tests before and after his unanimous decision victory over Hunt.

Lesnar was expected to lose his title to Reigns on Sunday night at WrestleMania 34 due to his WWE contract expiring at 11:59 p.m. Lesnar pulled off the win and sent the wrestling world into a frenzy.

SN reported last week that Lesnar had options with the company through August, but weren't expected to be used. SN also learned Vince McMahon wanted Lesnar to stay, as he views both he and Ronda Rousey as his two biggest attractions in the company.

