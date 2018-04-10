Photos of Tony Finau's ankle show he certainly played through pain at the Masters

Tony Finau played through pain this past week to record a top-10 finish in his first ever Masters start.

Finau dislocated his ankle during Wednesday's par-3 contest while celebrating a hole-in-one. Originally believed to be out of the tournament, Finau was given late clearance and decided to play.

Not only did Finau tee it up, he shot an opening round 4-under 68, and a final-round 6-under 66, capped with six birdies in his last seven holes. It turns out Finau's injury was pretty gruesome.



"(Adrenaline) carried me a lot," Finau said after his final round. "Especially on the par‑5s. To take care of the par‑5s the way I did, and on the back nine with the adrenaline. Walking up hills, I bet my foot is yellow and purple. This morning it was purple. And right now I bet it's yellow. I'm going to need some rest."

By finishing inside the top 18, Finau automatically qualified for next year's Masters.

"I'll take some time off now and just enjoy kind of the week that I had, kind of look at it," he said. "There's still plenty to learn. There's still plenty to get better from. But all in all a pretty spectacular week for me."