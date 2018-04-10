RAW after WrestleMania results: Debuts, returns galore; Brock Lesnar nowhere to be found

The "RAW" after WrestleMania is routinely one of the wildest shows of the year: in 2018, it was about as tame as it gets.

RAW after WrestleMania: Results, live updates, match highlights, more

While the WWE Universal Champion retained at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar was MIA from the show. Reports say Lesnar signed a new contract with the company and will be making more appearances over the course of the next year. Unfortunately, one of those appearances wasn't on one of the biggest "RAW" shows of the year.

On the positive side, the WWE Universe got a taste of NXT's Ember Moon, No Way Jose and the Authors of Pain, as they all made their debut on Monday night.

Returning to WWE was Bobby Lashley, a star-in-the-making before setting off for other career ventures. Jeff Hardy also returned to in-ring action.

Here's how the 2018 #RAWstleMania shook out.

(All times Eastern.)

WWE 'RAW' results

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Jeff Hardy defeat Miz and The Miztourage

11:02 p.m.: Par for the course so far, not much really happening here.

10:51 p.m.: All six men in the ring now, and away we go. I find it hard to believe this is going to end benignly.

10:43 p.m.: Hilarious backstage segment with Wyatt and the Hardys. We're getting set for our main event now.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn fight to double KO

10:39 p.m. FINISH: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat the crap out of each other until both are counted out on the mat. Good match, weird ending. Interested to see where things go from here.

10:37 p.m.: Good match with some good spots so far. Zayn hits a Helluva Kick on Owens, but no dice on a cover.

10:22 p.m.: Crowd is fading fast, especially after that last match. Hopefully Owens and Zayn can get them back into it.

'Woken' Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeat Titus Worldwide

10:18 p.m. FINISH: Wyatt tosses Apollo Crews into Matt Hardy, who delivers a Twist of Fate for the 3-count. Meh match.

10:14 p.m.: So, I suppose "Woken" Matt and Bray Wyatt are tag team partners now. I'm intrigued.

The Authors of Pain defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno

10:07 p.m.: Joe says he's going to be waiting for Reigns at Backlash. Up next, Titus Worldwide vs. Mystery Team!

10:03 p.m.: Reigns finishes up a generic promo saying he'll win the Universal Title when Samoa Joe's music hits! Welcome back, Joe!

9:58 p.m.: Roman Reigns comes out to massive, massive boos.

9:53 p.m. FINISH: Another squash match. The Authors of Pain dominate Slater and Rhyno. After the match, they leave Paul Ellering ringside: it looks like they're moving on from him.

9:51 p.m.: Heath Slater and Rhyno offer an open challenge to any teams in the back, and the Authors of Pain debut!

9:46 p.m.: "I hear TNA is hiring." — Kurt Angle. I'm in tears. Amazing! Zayn and Owens wrestle for a spot on the "RAW" roster tonight.

9:43 p.m.: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn back on "RAW!" At least for now — they're begging for jobs.

9:41 p.m.: And Elias' song is interrupted by a returning Bobby Lashley.

9:39 p.m.: You know someone is over when he can get the crowd to chant "We are scumbags." That's a thing that just happened.

9:37 p.m.: IT'S TIME TO WALK WITH ELIAS! I'M SO EXCITED!

9:31 p.m.: What a rollercoaster ride for Paige it must be. She went from being a women's star on the rise to facing multiple injuries and outside-the-ring personal issues. Wish her the best in the future.

9:27 p.m.: Paige is announcing her in-ring retirement. This was long overdue given her health.

Mandy Rose defeats Sasha Banks

9:25 p.m. FINISH: Bayley aims for Mandy Rose, but hits Banks instead. Mandy Rose follows up with a knee in the ring for a 3-count.

9:19 p.m.: So far it's all Sasha Banks in this one, with Bayley awkwardly looking on at ringside.

9:16 p.m.: Sasha Banks vs. Mandy Rose up now, and out comes Bayley.

9:09 p.m.: Jeff Hardy is back, offering to wrestle alongside Balor and Rollins to face off against the Miz and Miztourage. Miz leaves the ring.

9:07 p.m.: The Miz announces he's going to invoke his rematch clause at Backlash.

9:03 p.m.: The Miz comes out to interrupt both Balor and Rollins.

9:02 p.m.: Balor challenges Rollins to an Intercontinental Title match.

9:00 p.m.: Finn Balor interrupts Seth.

8:58 p.m.: Seth Rollins in the ring, cutting a promo.

8:51 p.m.: I don't know if I'm happy the Revival won, disappointed that the Club keep getting jobbed out or that both teams are seemingly an afterthought in booking.

The Revival defeats The Club

8:49 p.m. FINISH: The Revival hits a Shatter Machine on Karl Anderson for the 3-count.

8:48 p.m.: I'm not sure why these guys get jobber entrances and why this match started halfway through the commercial.

8:46 p.m.: Oh, so The Revival and The Club get jobber entrances. Fantastic. Wow. OK. This match is happening now.

8:42 p.m.: Kurt Angle says four teams will vie for the opportunity at the "RAW" Tag Team Championship now that they've been relinquished.

8:40 p.m.: So we're two matches in and both are debuts and squash matches. Ideal.

No Way Jose defeats a jobber

8:39 p.m. FINISH: No Way Jose finishes a jobber within 30 seconds of the bell ringing. Fantastic.

8:34 p.m.: THIS IS NOT A DRILL. NO WAY JOSE IS MAKING HIS "RAW" DEBUT NEXT.

8:32 p.m.: Braun Strowman and Nicholas just relinquished the tag titles. Thank God.

Nia Jax and Ember Moon defeat Alexa Bliss and Mickie James

8:30 p.m. FINISH: Squash City. Ember just squashed the former "RAW" Women's Champ in this match.

8:29 p.m.: Anyway, hey, Ember Moon! Pretty cool to see Ember on "RAW." She's certainly earned this opportunity.

8:24: So I had to rewind. Turns out this is a tag match between Nia Jax and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. Totally unclear. Maybe I'm just dumb. Both are possible.

8:21 p.m.: Bliss comes out and cuts a promo. So, I guess this isn't for the "RAW" Women's Championship? This is brutal.

8:20 p.m.: Nia Jax's opponent was just announced as Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. Sloppy, odd start to "RAW."

8:18 p.m.: Women's Championship rematch up next!

8:14 p.m.: As Stephanie exits the arena, the ring announcer says, "Ladies and gentlemen, can we please show some respect for Stephanie McMahon." Uh, what the hell? That was the most asinine, forced thing I've ever heard on WWE programming. Next to John Cena's poop promo.

8:10 p.m.: Ronda Rousey puts Stephanie McMahon in an armbar, which didn't look great.

8:05 p.m.: Ronda Rousey is here and commentary is trying very hard to put her over. Big Ronda Rousey chants from the crowd.

8:02 p.m.: Very loud "You tapped out" chants to start the chants. McMahon begging for sympathy from the fans and calling out the fans for being of an, international persuasion.

8:01 p.m.: And we kick off the evening with Stephanie McMahon walking out to the ring.

7:53 p.m.: Good news, everyone! Brock Lesnar is here to stay.