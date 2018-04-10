BALCO founder calls Mark McGwire’s PED-free claim ‘deluded’

Former Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire's claim in a recent interview that he could've hit 70 home runs without the aid of performance enhancing drugs is "deluded," the founder of BALCO labs told USA Today on Monday.

Mark McGwire insists he could have hit 70 home runs without PEDs

McGwire, who hit 70 homers in 1998, made the assertion to The Athletic: “Absolutely. I just know myself. I just know. I was born home run hitter. I mean, unfortunately, I did [take PEDs]. And I’ve regretted that. I’ve talked about that. I regretted it. I didn’t need to. That’s the thing. Didn’t need to."

However, BALCO founder Victor Conte, whose notorious Bay Area lab was at the heart of MLB's steroid era in the 1990s, disagrees.

“I think Mark McGwire is deluded if he thinks he would have hit 70 home runs without using PEDs in 1998,’’ Conte told USA Today via text message.

McGwire, whose home run record eventually was eclipsed by alleged BALCO client Barry Bonds, was an established slugger before his record-breaking season. McGwire hit 49 home runs as a rookie in 1987, a record that stood until Aaron Judge bashed 52 last year. McGwire also hit 52 home runs in 1996 and 58 more in 1997. He said the biggest problem was a lack of PED enforcement.

"Unfortunately, there wasn’t any testing,” McGwire said. “There wasn’t anything going on (to keep the sport clean). The game has done a terrific job of doing what they’re doing now. I commend them for doing it. I think we all wish (testing) went on when we had played. But unfortunately, it didn’t.”

Now a bench coach with the Padres, McGwire has resurrected his image in baseball by being so candid about his PED usage. Still, Conte greeted McGwire's most recent comments with more than healthy skepticism.

“I don’t think he would have achieved 50 home runs without PEDs,’’ Conte said.