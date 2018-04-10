Tatjana Maria had few problems in her opening match at the WTA Bogota Open, defeating Georgina Garcia Perez in straight sets.

Top seed Maria bags comfortable win in Bogota

The top-seeded German triumphed 6-3 6-2 in just an hour and 15 minutes and will next face Chilean qualifier Daniela Seguel, who knocked out Nicole Gibbs 6-2 6-2.

Johanna Larsson, the tournament's third seed, came out on top in a tie-break in the first set against Ysaline Bonaventure before breezing through the second, the Swede progressing courtesy of a 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 win.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova overcame 2016 champion Irina Falconi in a see-saw encounter, recovering from a woeful second set to win 7-5 0-6 6-1.

The 23-year-old Slovak came through after two hours and 21 minutes, meaning American Falconi is still yet to win a match at the tournament since lifting the trophy two years ago.

Colombian Maria Herazo Gonzalez delighted the crowd by coming through a tough contest with Tereza Martincova, but Maria Camila Osorio Serrano failed to progress on home soil, losing 6-2 6-4 against Russian teenager Anna Blinkova.

Aided by nine double faults from her opponent, Jasmine Paolini cruised to a 6-0 6-2 result over Australian Lizette Cabrera to reach the last 16.

At the WTA Ladies Open Lugano, rain ruined Monday's play as the tournament's new venue endured a damp start to proceedings.

The Swiss city will hope for better weather on Tuesday, with Belgian duo Kirsten Flipkens and Elise Mertens, as well as Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia, all set to play their opening matches in a packed schedule.