USC quarterback Sam Darnold will likely have the shortest wait to hear his name called among the 22 prospects attending this month's NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

NFL Draft 2018: Sam Darnold, Shaquem Griffin lead list of 22 prospects attending event

The league announced the official attendee list Monday.

Darnold is the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Browns on April 26 but running back Saquon Barkley and QB Josh Rosen could soon be close behind. The trio will be joined by 19 others including UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was 4, emerged as a national sensation at the NFL Scouting Combine when he used a prosthetic hand to put up 20 reps in the bench press. He then clocked 4.38-second 40-yard dash, the fastest of any linebacker in the history of the combine.

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

Sam Darnold, QB, USCMarcus Davenport, DE, UTSATremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia TechRashaan Evans, LB, AlabamaMinkah Fitzpatrick, DB, AlabamaShaquem Griffin, LB, Central FloridaDerrius Guice, RB, LSUJosh Jackson, CB, IowaLamar Jackson, QB, LouisvilleDerwin James, S, Florida StateKolton Miller, OT, UCLAJosh Rosen, QB, UCLARoquan Smith, LB, GeorgiaLeighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise StateVita Vea, DT, WashingtonDenzel Ward, CB, Ohio StateConnor Williams, OT, Texas

Three colleges — Alabama, Louisville and UCLA — will each have two players in attendance, while the SEC leads all conferences with five prospects confirmed to attend the event.