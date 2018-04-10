Shooter targeted Floyd Mayweather’s entourage outside Atlanta hotel, police say

A bodyguard for Floyd Mayweather has ben treated and released from a local Atlanta hospital after being shot in the leg during what police are calling a targeted attack on Mayweather's entourage.

“At this time, it appears that this was not a random shooting and the shooter was targeting the victim’s vehicle,” Atlanta police spokesman Donald Hannah said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The incident happened outside a luxury hotel early Monday in Atlanta's northern suburb of Buckhead, police said.



The bodyguard was traveling in the first SUV of a three-vehicle convoy returning from a nightclub when another vehicle pulled alongside them and started firing. Mayweather's convoy dispersed but the shooter's vehicle followed before fleeing. No other injuries were reported and the suspect(s) remain at large.

"We believe that Mr. Mayweather may have been in one of the other vehicles in the caravan and was not injured," an Atlanta Police Department news release said.

According to Mayweather's social media accounts he attended the Medusa restaurant and lounge before the shooting. Atlanta police have begun an investigation into the incident.

“We’re not exactly sure what happened earlier in the evening that led to the shooting,” Hannah said.