Patrick Reed took to social media to revel in a "dream come true" less than 24 hours after he fulfilled a lifelong ambition by becoming Masters champion.

A dream come true! Masters champion Reed grateful for support

The 27-year-old American secured his first major on Sunday, holding off challenges from compatriots Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth during an eventful last round at Augusta.

Back-to-back pars under pressure on the final two holes, with Fowler having reached the clubhouse, secured a one-shot victory that moves him up to 11th in the world rankings.

A day on from his impressive triumph, Reed posted a message of appreciation on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, accompanied by a picture of him posing in the green jacket with the tournament trophy.

"This is a dream come true. I can't thank everyone enough. Family, friends, and fans - I couldn't have done it without you all. This is what TEAM REED IS ABOUT!" Reed wrote.