Bengaluru FC will host New Radiant SC in a third round 2018 AFC Cup Group E fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday (April 10, 2018).



Both sides remain unblemished in the continental stage this season. Bengaluru FC come into the match on the back of six consecutive wins in AFC Cup games which include two qualifying rounds to reach the group stage.



After their narrow 1-0 victory over Abahani Limited, Albert Roca's team last faced fellow Indian side Aizawl FC in Guwahati where they ran out 3-1 winners. The win propelled them to six points, joining New Radiant at the top of the table.



Albert Roca will have problems aplenty when it comes to team selection. He would like to keep the chunk of his top players fresh for their impending Super Cup quarter-final against NEROCA FC in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.



The Spaniard opted to go for a three-man defence against Aizawl and the same system is likely to continue. However, Spanish defender Juanan is doubtful and players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will not be included in the playing eleven.



Bengaluru FC have only lost on two occasions this calendar year, one which included the final of the Indian Super League (ISL). Incidentally, this will be the first time the Blues return to action on their home turf since the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin FC in the ISL final.



New Radiant SC, helmed by Oscar Bruzon, former Sporting Clube de Goa and Mumbai FC manager have had exactly the same scorelines against the other two teams in the group as Bengaluru FC and are joint-top in the group.





AFC Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC and New Radiant compete for early advantage in Group E

The Maldivian champions are on an exhilarating streak of their own, unbeaten in their last 22 official games while lifting the domestic treble last season. Currently, they are placed 2nd in the regional Male League with ten points from four games.

Most of their threat comes from the enigmatic striker Ali Ashfaq, who scored a hat-trick against Aizawl last month. The 32-year-old also has three goals in the domestic league this season already. Afghan national Haroon Amiri, who has had several stints in India is also a part of their side.A trio of Spaniards make up the rest of the foreign contingent - defender Jorge Gotor Blas, midfielder Candela and striker Guillem Marti Misut.While Bengaluru have never lost against any Maldivian opponent in Asian history, New Radiant will prove to be the most formidable challenge yet to clash with the Blues from the island nation.A win for either side will only tighten the grip on progression into the inter-zone semi-finals. Who will come out on top in the battle of the Spanish masterminds?BENGALURU LIKELY XI: Lalthuammawia Ralte (GK), Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartalu, Zohmingliana Ralte; Nishu Kumar, Malsawmzuala, Alwyn George, Victor Perez, Subhasish Bose; Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Segovia.

NEW RADIANT LIKELY XI: Imran Mohamed (GK); Ahmed Abdulla, Jorge Gotor, Akram Ghani, Hisam Saleem; Hamzath Mohamed, Mohamed Umair, Candela, Ali Fasir; Ali Ashfaq, Guillem Misut.