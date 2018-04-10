Man City vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Manchester City must produce a comeback for the ages against Liverpool on Tuesday if they are to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola's side are trailing by three goals after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the first leg at Anfield last week, leaving themselves with a mountain to climb against the Reds.

They will have to score at least four goals without conceding - something they have already managed against Jurgen Klopp's side this season - to beat the odds and progress.

The victors of the tie will take their place among the final four in the semi-final draw this Friday.

Game Manchester City vs Liverpool Date Tuesday, April 10 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Squads & Team News

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Grimshaw Defenders Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Laporte, Adarabioyo, Otamendi Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden, Diaz Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Nmecha

Sergio Aguero should be available having missed the first leg due to injury, but Benjamin Mendy is not likely to feature as he recovers from surgery.

Other than that Guardiola is expected to make some personnel changes as he seeks to overturn a massive deficit.

Potential Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Laporte; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero.

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can Forwards Firmino, Salah, Ings, Woodburn

Liverpool have some concerns over Mohamed Salah but Klopp remains confident that the Egypt international will be available to play.

Joel Matip is out for the rest of the season, while Emre Can is unavailable with a back injury, but Andy Robertson and Alberto Moreno should be back in contention to start.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Betting & Match Odds

Man City are favourites to win the match with dabblebet pricing them at 4/9. Despite winning convincingly in the first leg, Liverpool are rated 5/1 and a draw is a 15/4 bet.

Nevertheless, the Reds are favourites to qualify for the semi-final at 1/8, with City given odds of 5/1.

Match Preview

Man City come into Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool knowing that they must deliver a flawless performance in order to keep their hopes of remaining in the competition alive.

"Of course, to go through you have to make almost the perfect game - create chances, be clinical and concede few chances," Guardiola told reporters ahead of the game. "All the conditions have to be perfect to go through. But you have 90 minutes and in football everything can happen. We are going to try and we will see."

It will be interesting to see how the Catalan coach attempts to mastermind the perfect game, particularly in the wake of a second disappointment - a 3-2 reverse - against rivals Manchester United at the weekend, which is bound to have dealt a blow to his players' confidence.

As well as that, more than any other coach, Klopp appears to have the measure of the City boss, with last week's emphatic victory at Anfield the German's seventh in 13 meetings between the pair. The second leg, therefore, presents a conundrum that Guardiola will need to figure out early or else risk inevitable elimination.

The former Barcelona boss has hinted that he has 'an idea' about what he needs to change in order to address the issues and all will be revealed at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. If they manage to pull off a comeback, it will surely go down as one of his greatest feats. If not, however, it will be back to the drawing board for Pep.