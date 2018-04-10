News

How 'p****d off' Chalmers proved critics wrong
NBA playoffs 2018: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Monday's games

Sporting News
Sporting News /

With only three days left in the 2017-18 NBA regular season, the playoff picture is far from clear.

The schedule for Monday night's important slate of games is listed below along with the clinching scenarios and current standings. (For more info on each team, check out the full playoff breakdown HERE.)


NBA schedule for Monday, April 9


Raptors vs. Pistons, 7 p.m.
Bulls vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Cavs vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Magic vs. Bucks, 8 p.m.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Kings vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m.
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m.
Pelicans vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.


NBA playoffs 2018: Monday's clinching scenarios


Cavs


— Clinch Central Division title with win


Heat


— Clinch Southeast Division title with win


Pelicans


— Clinch playoff berth with win OR with losses by BOTH Nuggets and Timberwolves


Spurs


— Clinch playoff berth with win OR with loss by EITHER Nuggets or Timberwolves


Thunder


— Clinch playoff berth with win OR with losses by BOTH Nuggets and Timberwolves


Timberwolves


— Clinch playoff berth with win, loss by Nuggets AND win by Spurs


Nuggets


— Eliminated from playoff contention with a loss AND wins by Pelicans, Spurs, Thunder and Timberwolves


NBA standings: Eastern Conference


*clinched playoff berth
**clinched division
***clinched conference


Team Record Percentage Games back
Raptors*** 58-22 .725
Celtics* 54-26 .675 4
76ers* 50-30 .625 8
Cavs* 49-31 .613 9
Pacers* 48-33 .593 10.5
Heat* 43-37 .538 15
Bucks* 43-37 .538 15
Wizards* 42-38 .525 16

NBA standings: Western Conference


*clinched playoff berth
**clinched division
***clinched conference


Team Record Percentage Games back
Rockets*** 64-16 .800
Warriors** 58-23 .716 6.5
Trail Blazers* 48-32 .600 16
Jazz* 47-33 .587 17
Pelicans 46-34 .575 18
Spurs 46-34 .575 18
Thunder 46-34 .575 18
Timberwolves 45-35 .563 19
Nuggets 45-35 .563 19
Clippers 42-38 .525 22

Note: Full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found HERE.

