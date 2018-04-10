Pakistan's Yasir ruled out of England tour

Influential leg-spinner Yasir Shah is set to be sidelined for Pakistan's Test tour of Ireland and England due to a stress fracture in his hip.

The ICC confirmed on its website that Yasir is facing more than two months out of action, ruling him out of Ireland's inaugural Test in Malahide next month and the two-match series against England that follows.

"The 31-year-old is facing 10 weeks of rehabilitation from a stress fracture to the hip," said the ICC.

Yasir was Pakistan's leading wicket-taker against England in 2016, taking 19 scalps to help his side clinch a 2-2 series draw.