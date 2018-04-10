News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton will plead not guilty to charges including actual bodily harm.
Raiders player Wighton to fight charges

Pakistan's Yasir ruled out of England tour

By Press Association Sport staff
AAP /

Influential leg-spinner Yasir Shah is set to be sidelined for Pakistan's Test tour of Ireland and England due to a stress fracture in his hip.

Pakistan's Yasir Shah will miss the tour of England and Ireland due to a hip injury.

Pakistan's Yasir Shah will miss the tour of England and Ireland due to a hip injury.

The ICC confirmed on its website that Yasir is facing more than two months out of action, ruling him out of Ireland's inaugural Test in Malahide next month and the two-match series against England that follows.

"The 31-year-old is facing 10 weeks of rehabilitation from a stress fracture to the hip," said the ICC.

Yasir was Pakistan's leading wicket-taker against England in 2016, taking 19 scalps to help his side clinch a 2-2 series draw.

Back To Top