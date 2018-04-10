Rangers' coaching change: GM Gorton seeks 'fresh' start for rebuilding club

NEW YORK -- Alain Vigneault was one of the most successful coaches in the 91-year history of the New York Rangers, but with the franchise in a transitionary phase, it was time for a change behind the bench, the team's general manager Jeff Gorton explained on Monday.

"I think Fresh is a good word," Gorton said of Vigneault's dismissal following the regular-season finale, a 5-0 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

"We are looking for somebody that can help us get back to an identity we want to get to. I just think after five years, it's time for a change and that the players need a new voice and the organization needs a new coach."

The Rangers missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years in 2017-18, finishing last in the Metropolitan Division -- and 24th overall -- with only 77 points. Last summer, Gorton sowed the seeds of change by trading top line center Derek Stepan and backup goaltender Antti Raanta to the Coyotes for a package that featured the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft, one the Rangers used on center Lias Andersson. Gorton also bought-out the contract of veteran defenseman Dan Girardi during the offseason before dealing away the likes of Rick Nash, Michael Grabner, Nick Holden, J.T. Miller and team captain Ryan McDonagh before the trade deadline.

The message is clear: the Rangers, with five picks in the first two rounds of the 2018 draft -- including three first-rounders, new youthful NHL additions like Vladislav Namestnikov and Ryan Spooner and an improved stock of prospects like Brett Howden and Igor Rykov, are going young and looking to build an entirely new foundation. Vigneault, with a reputation as a more hands-off coach who prefers a roster of veterans to lean on, was no longer the right fit to move the organization forward.

"AV has a certain way, a way that worked for him," offered Gorton. "I think with the youth on our team as we go forward, I think we're going to have a coach that's hands-on, for sure."

Gorton, who decided last week to let Vigneault go, explained further that there wasn't any one particular reason AV was no longer the right man for the job after guiding the Rangers to a pair of Eastern Conference Finals, the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and the 2014-15 President's Trophy.

"I think it's more a general change," said Gorton. "AV has been a terrific coach in the league, a really good coach with the Rangers. He was here for five years and we had success. AV will continue to be successful. You don't coach a thousand games in this league unless you're a good coach. But this is the decision we made."



So with the third-winningest coach in franchise history shown the door, the Rangers plan to interview "five to ten" candidates, with Gorton adding "we'll look anywhere...NHL, AHL, wherever we can find the best possible coach...I don't want to rule out anybody."

Gorton is equally as open to how he constructs next season's roster and plots the future. There are reports already linking the Rangers to high-scoring Russian free agent Ilya Kovalchuk -- though Gorton declined comment on Monday -- and the possibility New York is willing to deal draft picks and/or from its burgeoning prospect pool for young, skilled players who already are in the National Hockey League.

"I think we would be foolish to rule anything out," stated Gorton. "The league changes quickly, players become available. For us to sit here and say we're going to have twenty 18-year-old players on our team is unrealistic. So, we will look at every scenario.

"I would say, in general, if we're going out getting players, it's going to have an impact on us going forward. It's not going to be a one-year thing."

So sets up the Rangers to be one of the most intriguing franchises to watch this offseason.