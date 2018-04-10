The world's best distance runners descend on Boston on April 16, Patriots Day, for the 2018 Boston Marathon. This year's event marks the 122nd running of the 26.2-mile race from Hopkinton, Mass., to downtown Boston.

Boston Marathon 2018: Schedule, how to watch on Patriots Day

More than 27,000 runners (of some 30,000 entered) took part in last year's marathon. Elite men's runners can be expected to cover the distance in less than 2 hours, 15 minutes (last year's winner, Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui, ran it in 2:09:37) and top women's runners should finish in less than 2 1/2 hours (Kenya's Edna Kiplagat recorded the fourth-fastest winning time in the history of the women's race in 2017, 2:21:52).

Here's everything you need to know about this year's event:

When is the 2018 Boston Marathon?

The 2018 Boston Marathon is Monday, April 16.

What time does the 2018 Boston Marathon start?

Here's is how the racers will go off on Monday, April 16, in Hopkinton (all times Eastern) for the 2018 Boston Marathon:

8:50 a.m.: Mobility Impaired Start of the Boston Marathon

9:17: Men's Push-Rim Wheelchair Start of the Boston Marathon

9:19: Women's Push-Rim Wheelchair Start of the Boston Marathon

9:22: Handcycle Start of the Boston Marathon

9:32: Elite Women’s Start of the Boston Marathon

10: Elite Men's and Wave One Start of the Boston Marathon

10:25: Wave Two Start of the Boston Marathon

10:50: Wave Three Start of the Boston Marathon

11:15: Wave Four Start of the Boston Marathon

How can I watch on TV or livestream the 2018 Boston Marathon?

National coverage of the race on Marathon Monday will be on NBC Sports Network beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, also available on the NBC Sports app for mobile devices. Prime-time replay of the race will be at 8 p.m. ET on Universal HD.

Who do the Red Sox play on Patriots Day as part of 2018 Boston Marathon Monday?

The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in the traditional early start: 11:05 a.m. ET at Fenway Park.

What is the weather forecast for 2018 Boston Marathon Monday?

The early forecast, via weather.com, calls for a daytime high of 53 degrees (after a low in the mid-40s) with a 60 percent chance of showers, breezes up to 19 mph and humidity at around 90 percent.

Who won the 2017 Boston Marathon?

Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui, 25, stormed to victory in 2:09:37 in his Boston Marathon debut, and American Galen Rupp, 31, was second in 2:09:58, followed by Suguru Osako, 26, of Japan in third (2:10:28) in the 121st running of the event.

In the women's elite race, Kenya's Edna Kiplagat, 37, recorded the fourth-fastest winning time in the history of the women's race, 2:21:52, and Rose Chelimo, 27, of Bahrain was second in 2:22:51. Jordan Hasay, 25, was third in 2:23:00, the fastest marathon debut by an American woman, obliterating the previous mark of 2:25:53 by Kara Goucher at the 2008 New York City Marathon.