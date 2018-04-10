Ben Simmons sees a clear front-runner for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

76ers' Ben Simmons says he '100 percent' earned NBA Rookie of the Year

The 76ers point guard has no doubt he'll be the one taking home the trophy at the end of this season.

"Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent," Simmons said Saturday, via ESPN. "I think I have been playing solid all year. If you look at the numbers, you will see. People who know the game know."

Simmons is so confident, in fact, that he couldn't name any other notable players who could potentially earn the award instead.

"None," Simmons said when asked if any other rookies caught his attention this season. "I want to be where the greats are. So, for me, I watch the guys like [Kevin Durant], [LeBron James], [Stephen] Curry, Russell [Westbrook]. Guys like that. That's where I want to be. I think for me, that's what I love to watch.

"I don't really listen to comparisons. You can compare players and whatever it is, but at the same time, everybody is their own player."

Simmons' self-assurance didn't go unnoticed, particularly by Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who is also vying for the honor.

Simmons, 21, is averaging 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game for the Sixers this season. The Australia native was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft but sat out the entire 2016-17 season after fracturing his right foot.

The NBA will reveal the league's postseason awards June 25.