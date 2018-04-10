Just like Shane McMahon's WWE theme says: here comes the money.

WrestleMania 34 breaks Mercedes-Benz Superdome sales, attendance records

In a statement released by the company, WWE broke the Mercedes-Benz Superdome record for highest grossing entertainment event at $14.1 million. That figure eclipses the previous record of $10.1 million, also set by WWE at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

That monstrous number was set by 78,133 fans, which surpassed the previous record for the Superdome, also set by WWE in 2014: 75,167 fans made their way to New Orleans, La., to take in the 30th installment of WWE's grandest show.

Fans had some difficulty at WrestleMania 34, however: vendors in the stadium ran out of some concessions, including water, soda and popcorn as the event wore on.

While the 78,133 number is massive, it still can't touch the previous attendance record of 101,763, set at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

With the sports entertainment giant's flagship event heading back to MetLife Stadium next year — a venue that housed over 80,000 in 2013 — expect WWE to keep raking in the cash.