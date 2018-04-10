Patrick Reed is up 13 places to 11th in the world rankings after claiming his first major title Sunday at the Masters.

Masters 2018: Patrick Reed closing in on world top 10 after victory

Reed, 27, kept his cool under pressure to don the green jacket after Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth pushed their fellow American all the way in a pulsating final round at Augusta National.

Reed is closing in on a return to the top 10 after his triumph in the first major of the year.

Spieth is up a place to third in the world, with Jon Rahm slipping down a spot despite finishing fourth at the Masters.

Fowler, who finished runner-up ahead of Spieth on Sunday, rose a couple of places to sixth.

Dustin Johnson (T-10 at the Masters) remains at the top of the rankings ahead of Justin Thomas (T-17).

Tiger Woods, who tied for 32nd in his first Masters since 2015, climbed from 103rd to 88th in the most recent rankings.