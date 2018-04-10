Akani Simbine upstaged a stumbling Yohan Blake to win 100 metres gold after Michelle-Lee Ahye made history for Trinidad and Tobago and there was more glory for Chad le Clos at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Simbine upstages Blake, Ahye makes history

Blake was the favourite to be crowned men's sprint champion at Carrara Stadium, but the Jamaican could only take bronze after he failed to recover from a poor start and South Africa's Simbine eased to victory in 10.03 seconds ahead of compatriot Henricho Bruintjies.

Ahye became the first woman from Trinidad and Tobago to win 100m gold, crossing the line in 11.14secs ahead of Jamaica duo Christania Williams and Gayon Evans on the Gold Coast.

Uganda's Stella Chesang was crowned women's 10,000m champion on a day which saw Le Clos complete a clean sweep of butterfly titles, taking his tally of Commonwealth medals to an astonishing 16.

Sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell pulled off a one-two in the women's 100m freestyle on another action-packed day in Queensland, where hosts Australia moved beyond the 100-medal mark.

SIMBINE AND LEE-AHYE JOLT JAMAICANS

With Usain Bolt enjoying his retirement, Blake was well fancied to fly the flag for Jamaica in the men's 100m final.

He failed to rise to the occasion, though, as Simbine surged to an emphatic victory, with Bruintjies ensuring Blake took the third step on the podium.

"The 100m is an event of who's got the biggest ego and who can handle the ego the best." said Simbine. "I didn't focus on what they were all talking about. I just focused on myself."

Ahye ensured there no Jamaica gold in the women's race either, outpacing Williams and Evans earlier in the evening.

TREBLE FOR LE CLOS, VAN DER BURGH BEATS PEATY

Le Clos had already become the first male swimmer to win three consecutive Commonwealth gold medals in the same event when he won the took the 200m butterfly title on Saturday.

The 2012 Olympic champion pulled off a treble two days later, easing to victory in a Games-record time of 50.65 in the 100m butterfly final.

Le Clos' countryman Cameron van der Burgh claimed a third successive Commonwealth gold in the 50m breaststroke final, beating world record holder Adam Peaty.

Van der Burgh touched the wall in 26.58 seconds, denying Peaty a double after the Englishman's 100m success. Peaty's compatriot James Wilby took bronze.

CAMPBELL SISTERS DOING IT FOR THEMSELVES

It proved to be another glorious day for Australia in the pool, winning four gold medals.

Bronte Campbell denied her older sister Cate a fourth gold of the Games, taking the honours in the 100m freestyle final in a Games-record 52.27secs.

Cate won the 50m freestyle title on Friday and Bronte took silver, but the 23-year-old turned the tables over the longer distance.

Tatjana Schoenmaker was presented with her second breaststroke gold of the Games following her success in the 100m on a memorable day for South Africa.

FIVE-STAR WILSON SETS THE BAR HIGH

Nile Wilson took his medal haul for the Games to five by winning the men's horizontal bar final on the last day artistic gymnastics competition.

Wilson claimed silver in the parallel bars showdown and finished with gold as England took their gymnastics medal tally to 16.

There were also two golds for Australia, Alexandra Eade winning the women's floor final and Christopher Remkes taking the men's vault title.