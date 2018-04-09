News

How the Aussies fared at Games, April 9

AAP /

How the Aussies fared on Monday, April 9:

Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)

Men's decathlon:

Kyle Cranston: 100m heat 1 (2nd), long jump group A (8th - 7.18m), shot put group A (7th - 13.59m), high jump group A (8th - 1.92m), 400m group A heat 1 (4th)

Cedric Dubler: 100m heat 2 (3rd), long jump group A (1st - 7.59m), shot put group A (11th - 12.34m), high jump group A (3rd - 2.01m), 400m group A heat 2 (2nd)

Men's high jump qualifying round group A: Brandon Starc 2nd (2.21m)

Men's high jump qualifying round group B: Joel Baden 8th (2.15m) - did not qualify

Women's 400m heat 3: Bendere Oboya 6th - did not qualify

Women's 400m heat 4: Anneliese Rubie 1st

Women's 400m heat 5: Morgan Mitchell 5th

Men's 110m hurdles heat 1: Nicholas Hough 3rd

Men's T54 1500m heat 1: Jake Lappin 1st, Sam Rizzo 4th

Men's T54 1500m heat 2: Kurt Fearnley 2nd

Men's T38 100m final: Evan O'Hanlon 1st, Samuel Walker 6th

Women's 1500m heat 1: Georgia Griffith 2nd - qualified

Women's 1500m heat 2: Linden Hall 3rd - qualified, Zoe Buckman 8th

Men's 400m semi-final 1: Steven Solomon 3rd

Men's shot put final: Damien Birkinhead 5th

Women's 10,000m final: Celia Sullohern 6th, Madeline Hills 8th, Eloise Wellings 16th

Basketball (Cairns Convention Centre)

Men's preliminary round pool A: Australia v Nigeria - won 97-55

Basketball (Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre)

Women's preliminary round pool A: Australia v England - won 118-55

Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)

Men's preliminary pool A: Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Trindidad & Tobago - won 2-0

Boxing (Oxenford Studios)

Women's 75kg quarter-final 2: Caitlin Parker v Natasha Gale (England) - won

Men's 81kg round of 16: Clay Waterman v Sean Lazzerini (Scotland) - won

Men's 60kg round of 16: Harry Garside v Tryagain Ndevelo (Namibia) - won

Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

Men's vault final: Christopher Remkes 1st

Women's balance beam final: Georgia-Rose Brown 2nd, Emily Whitehead 5th

Men's horizontal bar final: Michael Tone 5th

Women's floor exercise final: Alexandra Eade 1st, Georgia-Rose Brown 5th

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Women's preliminary pool B: Australia v New Zealand - draw 0-0

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

Women's pairs section D, round 1, match 2: Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Zambia - won 24-5

Men's singles section D, round 1, match 1: Aaron Wilson v Taiki Paniani (Cook Islands) - won 21-6

Men's singles section D, round 2, match 1: Aaron Wilson v Brendan Aquilina (Malta) - won 21-17

Women's fours gold medal match: Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v South Africa - won 18-16

Mixed B2/B3 pairs section A, round 5, match 3: Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v Scotland - lost 15-11

Men's fours section B, round 1, match 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Botswana - won 21-5

Women's triples section A, round 1, match 1: Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Papua New Guinea - won 32-12

Open B6/B7/B8 triples section A, round 5, match 1: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v New Zealand - won 16-11

Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)

Pool A preliminary: Australia v Fiji - won 108-23

Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)

Open Queen's Prize pairs finals day 1 of 2: Australia (Ben Emms, Jim Bailey) 3rd

Men's 10m air pistol final: Kerry Bell 2nd, Daniel Repacholi 4th

Women's 10m air rifle final: Victoria Rossiter 7th, Emma Adams - did not qualify

Men's skeet final: Paul Adams - did not qualify, James Bolding - did not qualify

Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

Men's 200m backstroke final: Mitch Larkin 1st, Bradley Woodward 2nd, Josh Beaver 3rd

Women's 800m freestyle final: Ariarne Titmus 1st, Jessica Ashwood 2nd, Kiah Melverton 3rd

Men's S7 50m freestyle final: Matthew Levy 1st, Rohan Bright 5th, Matthew Haanappel 6th

Women's SB9 100m breaststroke final: Paige Leonhardt 2nd, Madeleine Scott 3rd, Jasmine Greenwood 5th

Men's 50m freestyle semi-final 1: James Roberts 2nd, James Magnussen 3rd

Men's 50m freestyle semi-final 2: Cameron McEvoy 2nd

Women's 50m backstroke semi-final 1: Holly Barratt 2nd

Women's 50m backstroke semi-final 2: Emily Seebohm 1st, Minna Atherton 6th

Men's 50m breaststroke final: Jake Packard 4th, James McKechnie 5th

Women's 100m breaststroke final: Georgia Bohl 3rd, Leiston Pickett 6th, Jessica Hansen 8th

Women's 200m butterfly final: Laura Taylor 2nd, Emma McKeon 3rd, Brianna Throssell 5th

Women's 100m freestyle final: Bronte Campbell 1st, Cate Campbell 2nd, Shayna Jack 4th

Men's 100m butterfly final: Grant Irvine 3rd, David Morgan 4th

Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

Men's 105kg final: Ridge Barredo 8th (138kg snatch, 175kg clean & jerk, 313kg total)

Women's 90kg final: Kaity Fassina 2nd (104kg snatch, 128kg clean & jerk, 232kg total)

Women's +90kg final: Deb Lovely-Acason 4th (101kg snatch, 125kg clean & jerk, 226kg total)

Men's +105kg final: Damon Kelly 5th (158kg snatch, 205kg clean & jerk, 363kg total)

