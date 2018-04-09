Gor Mahia will not ‘park the bus’ when they face SuperSport United in the retun leg of Caf Confederation Cup.

Dylan Kerr: Gor Mahia will not park the bus against SuperSport United

The Kenyan champions will carry a 1-0 advantage to Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, when the two sides clash in the second leg on May 17 but the Englishman will not play a defensive game.

“This (win) is not enough. We came up against a very different side but we have to go there with a positive attitude, the way we did in Esperance,” Kerr said in a post-match interview.

Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge converted from the penalty spot to hand K’Ogalo the win at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday. Any kind of a draw in the return leg, will hand Gor Mahia a ticket to the next round of the competition.

Kerr, will, however, test his players' scoring and defensive ability against Wazito and Kakamega Homeboyz before they take on SuperSport United.