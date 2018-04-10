The Champions League and Europa League are nearly down to the final four and the semi-final draw is just around the corner.

When are the Champions League & Europa League semi-final draws?

Quarter-final ties will be decided before the end of the week as Europe's elite attempt to continue their journeys to Kiev and Lyon.

There is plenty at stake for the teams involved with financial incentives attached to success on the pitch, while winning the Europa League earns a place in next season's Champions League.

With the draws looming, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including the dates, times, teams involved and how to watch.

When is the Champions League semi-final draw?

The draw for the Champions League semi-final will take place on Friday, April 13 following the conclusion of all four quarter-final ties.

As is customary, the draw will be held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

It is due to get under way at 12:00 BST UK time (07:00 ET) after the Europa League draw (see below).

Interestingly there will also be a draw for the final of the competition, for administrative purposes, in order to discern which team will be the designated home team.

What teams are in the Champions League semi-final?

Since the quarter-final ties are not yet complete we do not know for sure which teams will be in the semi-finals, but the participants will be confirmed on April 10 and 11.

The first legs have been played and some teams have secured a formidable lead heading into the second legs this week.

Liverpool boast a 3-0 advantage over Manchester City and Real Madrid beat Juventus by the same score.

Barcelona inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Roma, while Bayern Munich have a 2-1 lead over Sevilla.

There is no restriction on facing teams from the same country, so Barcelona could end up facing Real Madrid or Sevilla, for example.

The Champions League semi-final games will be played in April and May, with the first legs taking place on April 24 and 25, while the second legs are scheduled for May 1 and 2.

Champions League quarter-finals:

Team Agg. Team Leg 1 Leg 2 Juventus - Real Madrid 0-3 Apr 11 Sevilla - Bayern Munich 1-2 Apr 11 Liverpool - Man City 3-0 Apr 10 Barcelona - Roma 4-1 Apr 10

How can I watch the Champions League semi-final draw?

The Champions League semi-final draw will be available to stream live online using UEFA's official website, uefa.com.

In the United Kingdom (UK) it can also be watched live on TV on Eurosport 1.

You will also be able to follow proceedings live with Goal.

When is the Europa League semi-final draw?

The draw for the Europa League semi-finals also takes place on Friday, April 13 and it will come before the Champions League equivalent.

Events in Nyon are scheduled to begin at 11:00 BST (06:00 ET).

The home team for the Europa League final in Lyon will also be set during the draw.

What teams are in the Europa League semi-final?

We will not know which teams are in the Europa League semi-final draw until the conclusion of the games on Thursday April 12.

However, some teams appear to have set one foot into the next round following a strong first-leg display.

Arsenal, for example, enter their second leg against CSKA Moscow with a 4-1 lead, while Atletico Madrid defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-0.

Lazio recorded a 4-2 victory over Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have a slender 2-1 advantage over Marseille.

Semi-final games will take place on Thursday, April 26 (first leg) and Thursday, May 3 (second leg).

Europa League quarter-finals:

Team Agg. Team Leg 1 Leg 2 Arsenal - CSKA Moscow 4-1 Apr 12 Atletico Madrid - Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Apr 12 Lazio - Red Bull Salzburg 4-2 Apr 12 RB Leipzig - Marseille 2-1 Apr 12

How can I watch the Europa League semi-final draw?

Like the Champions League draw, the Europa League semi-final draw will be available to stream live online using UEFA's official website - uefa.com.

