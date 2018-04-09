News

Sporting News
    Premier League Team of the Week: Pogba and Eriksen lead the way

  • 1
    Joe Hart | West Ham


    The England stopper made five saves in West Ham's 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, helping the Hammers claim what could be a vital point in their Premier League survival hopes. 



  • 2
    Cedric Soares | Southampton


    Cedric assisted both goals for Southampton against Arsenal, with each coming either side of half time. However, it was not enough for Southampton, as they fell 3-2 to the Gunners and remain in the relegation zone. 



  • 3
    Dejan Lovren | Liverpool


    Lovren made eight clearances for Liverpool at Goodison Park; at least twice as many as any of his team-mates and doing his part as the Reds secured a scoreless draw against Everton in the Merseyside Derby. 



  • 4
    Florian Lejeune | Newcastle United


    Lejeune made four interceptions and one block; both team-highs in Newcastle's win 2-1 at Leicester.



  • 5
    Terence Kongolo | Huddersfield Town


    The Dutchman created two goal-scoring chances against Brighton, while no other player made more for David Wagner's side.



  • 6
    Cesc Fabregas | Chelsea


    Fabregas made five key passes and led Chelsea in passes made (98) against West Ham.



  • 7
    Mousa Dembele | Tottenham Hotspur


    Dembele completed 94 per cent of his passes at the Bet365 Stadium; the best percentage of any starter for Spurs.



  • 8
    Paul Pogba | Manchester United


    Pogba netted twice in Manchester United's comeback win at the Etihad over their local rivals, with just 97 seconds between his two finishes. 



  • 9
    Christian Eriksen | Tottenham Hotspur


    Eriksen netted both goals and also made two key passes in Spurs' 2-1 win against Stoke, which moved them level on points with third-placed Liverpool. 



  • 10
    Ayoze Perez | Newcastle United


    The Spaniard was directly involved in both of Newcastle's goals against Leicester, assisting one and scoring the second.



  • 11
    Danny Welbeck | Arsenal


    Welbeck scored twice and assisted the other goal in Arsenal's 3-2 victory against Southampton.



