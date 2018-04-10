Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free-to-air websites

The Champions League and Europa League will have their semi-finalists confirmed this week with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal all in action.

There is also plenty to look forward to this weekend with lots of interesting games taking place in the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and more.

Fans of Scottish football have an Old Firm derby to relish, PSG face Monaco in Ligue 1 and there are a number of women's and youth football matches too.

To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.

All live football matches on UK TV this week

Tuesday April 10, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Bosnia & Herzegovina Women vs England Women World Cup 2019 qualifier 15:00 BBC Red Button Scotland Women v Poland Women World Cup 2019 qualifier 19:35 BBC Alba Aston Villa vs Cardiff City Championship 19:45 Sky Sports Football Roma vs Barcelona Champions League 19:45 BT Sport 3 Man City vs Liverpool Champions League 19:45 BT Sport 2

Wednesday April 11, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Wolves vs Derby County Championship 19:45 Sky Sports Football Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Champions League 19:45 BT Sport 3 Real Madrid vs Juventus Champions League 19:45 BT Sport 2 Internacional vs Vitoria Copa do Brasil 23:30 FreeSports

Thursday April 12, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Ponte Preta vs Nautico Copa do Brasil 01:45 FreeSports Republic of Ireland U18 vs Scotland U18 Centenary Shield 19:00 FreeSports Bradford City vs Shrewsbury Town League One 19:45 Sky Sports Football CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Europa League 20:05 BT Sport 2 Red Bull Salzburg vs Lazio Europa League 20:05 BT Sport Extra 2 Marseille vs RB Leipzig Europa League 20:05 BT Sport ESPN Sporting Lisbon vs Atletico Madrid Europa League 20:05 BT Sport 3

Friday April 13, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Bundesliga 19:30 BT Sport 2 Aston Villa vs Leeds United Championship 19:45 Sky Sports Football

Saturday April 14, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City A-League 08:35 BT Sport ESPN Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets A-League 10:50 BT Sport ESPN Motherwell vs Aberdeen Scottish FA Cup 12:15 Sky Sports Football Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League 12:30 Sky Sports Premier League Macclesfield Town vs Leyton Orient National League 12:30 BT Sport 1 Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar A-League 13:00 BT Sport ESPN Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 17:30 BT Sport 1 Fulham vs Brentford Championship 17:30 Sky Sports Football Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 17:30 BT Sport 2 Standard Liege vs Gent Jupiler League 19:30 FreeSports Tottenham vs Man City Premier League 19:45 Sky Sports Premier League Atalanta vs Inter Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 2 Chicago Fire vs LA Galaxy MLS 20:30 Sky Sports Red Button

Sunday April 15, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United A-League 08:00 BT Sport 2 Fiorentina vs SPAL Serie A 11:30 BT Sport 2 Wolves vs Birmingham City Championship 12:00 Sky Sports Football Everton Ladies vs Arsenal Women Women's FA Cup 12:30 BBC Red Button Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League 13:30 Sky Sports Premier League Feyenoord vs Utrecht Eredivisie 13:30 Sky Sports Mix AC Milan vs Napoli Serie A 14:00 BT Sport 3 Celtic vs Rangers Scottish FA Cup 14:30 Sky Sports Football Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 14:30 BT Sport 2 Chelsea Ladies vs Man City Women Women's FA Cup 15:30 BBC Two PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Eredivisie 15:45 Sky Sports Mix Man Utd vs West Brom Premier League 16:00 Sky Sports Premier League Troyes vs Marseille Ligue 1 16:00 BT Sport ESPN Juventus vs Sampdoria Serie A 17:00 BT Sport 3 Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 17:00 BT Sport 2 Benfica vs Porto Primeira Liga 18:00 FreeSports Lazio vs Roma Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 1 PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 20:00 BT Sport 3 Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders MLS 21:00 Sky Sports Mix Atlanta United vs New York City MLS 23:00 Sky Sports Football

How to watch football for free in the UK

There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.

National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Alba, BBC Wales and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.

Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.

See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Bosnia & Herzegovina Women vs England Women World Cup 2019 qualifier April 10 / 15:00 BBC Red Button Scotland Women v Poland Women World Cup 2019 qualifier April 10 / 19:35 BBC Alba Internacional vs Vitoria Copa do Brasil April 11 / 23:30 FreeSports Ponte Preta vs Nautico Copa do Brasil April 12 / 01:45 FreeSports Republic of Ireland U18 vs Scotland U18 Centenary Shield April 12 / 19:30 FreeSports Standard Liege vs Gent Jupiler League April 14 / 19:30 FreeSports Everton Ladies vs Arsenal Women Women's FA Cup April 15 / 12:30 BBC Red Button Chelsea Ladies vs Man City Women Women's FA Cup April 15 / 15:30 BBC Two Benfica vs Porto Primeira Liga Apil 15 / 18:00 FreeSports

Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30.

On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00 .

Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.

How to legally stream football in the UK

As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.

Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.

BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app, through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.

The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer, which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.