If there is a sliver of light in the dark events surrounding the Humboldt Broncos hockey team's deadly bus crash, then this may be it.

Humboldt hockey player’s organs help six others

Although defenseman Logan Boulet was taken off life support on Saturday, positive matches were found for several of his organs, including his heart and lungs, only weeks after he turned 21, making him old enough to sign an organ donor card.

The Boulet family issued a statement (via GlobalNews.ca) before he was removed from life support that read, in part:

"He is giving new hope to at least six different people. Logan made it clear previously that he signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21. Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero.​"

The remainder of his organs were donated to science.

The Broncos team bus was struck Friday by a semi-truck. Boulet is among 15 who lost their lives, and more than a dozen more were injured. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $4 million to support the victims and their families.