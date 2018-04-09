Patrick Reed is up 13 places to 11th in the world rankings after claiming his first major title at the Masters on Sunday.

Reed closing in on top 10 after Masters win

Reed kept his cool under pressure to don the green jacket after Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth pushed their fellow American all the way in a pulsating final round at Augusta.

The 27-year-old Texan is closing in on a return to the top 10 following his triumph in the first major of the year.

Spieth is up a place to third in the world, with Jon Rahm slipping down a spot despite finishing fourth in the Masters.

Fowler, who finished runner-up ahead of Spieth in Georgia, rose a couple of places to sixth.

Dustin Johnson remains at the top of the rankings ahead of Justin Thomas after they were joint-10th and 17th respectively on home soil.