Tony Finau said you could not make up the story of his week at Augusta after he recovered from a freak ankle injury to secure a top-10 Masters finish.

You can't make this stuff up - Finau savours roller-coaster Masters

Finau dislocated his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the par-three contest on Wednesday, before seemingly popping it back into place.

The 28-year-old American was cleared to make his debut in the first major of the year and remarkably took the lead during the opening round.

Finau finished with a flourish on Sunday, birdying six of the last seven holes to secure a share of 10th with Dustin Johnson, and the world number 32 was thrilled to end a dramatic week on a high note.

"To be on the back nine at Augusta on a Sunday, to be playing some good golf, it doesn't get much better," Finau said.

"One of the highlights of my golfing career thus far has been this week. The adversity I was faced with on Wednesday, and now the way I finished, you know, you can't make this stuff up."

He added: "I guess you could say I was in the zone, to finish that way,

"I hit the fairways I needed to, especially on the par-5s. I hit some great shots and made some great putts. Very, very pleased with the way I finished. I really put my head down.

"The hole-in-one was spectacular, following up by the most embarrassing [moment] in my life. But it is what it is. I've got a lot of cool coverage from it.

"The reach from what happened to me was pretty incredible. I wouldn't change that. Yes, I was embarrassed, but hey, things happen. And obviously I was able to overcome it.

"Who knows, if I'm healthy, if I played better, if I played worse. All I know is that I did my best for the circumstance that I had, and came out with a nice finish this week."