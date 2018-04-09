Kiwis' golden evening on the Gold Coast

New Zealand have grabbed six medals in two hours, four of them gold, to lift to fourth on the Commonwealth Games medal table after five days of competition.

The Kiwis started Monday on the Gold Coast with 17 medals and would have had reasonable hopes of adding up to five golds. They got four of them.

A golden gong went missing when in the afternoon Laurel Hubbard injured herself in the 95kg-plus weightlifting and couldn't finish.

It wasn't until nearly 7.30pm when Joelle King won New Zealand's first medal of the day - taking gold over England's Sarah-Jane Perry in the women's singles squash final.

However, compatriot Paul Coll had to settle for silver when he was well beaten in the men's singles final by England's James Willstrop.

Para-athlete Holly Robinson briefly held a world record when she threw 43.32m in the F46 javelin but had to settle for silver when Wales' Hollie Arnold then threw 44.43m.

Para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe picked up her second gold of the Games, winning the women's SB8 100m breaststroke, holding off fast-finishing Australian Paige Leonhardt.

Twenty-one-year-old David Liti then grabbed the 12-strong weightlifting team's first medal of the competition, a gold, with a Games record total of 403kg.

"I can't really describe it. I came in just being happy with whatever I would have came out with, I didn't expect a gold medal. I'm really proud," Liti told reporters afterwards.

Just before 9.30pm, world champion Tom Walsh then secured his gold in the shot put with a 21.41m effort in the finals, which while short of his 22.45m qualifying effort, was enough to grab the sixth medal of the night.

"I was just a little bit pushy today," Walsh said.

"I know when I try hard, it never works. I had two throws there that were a lot freer but I just couldn't stay in the circle."

It was the country's eighth gold, which lifted it above Scotland. With nine silvers and six bronzes, the Kiwi medal tally sits at 23.

Meanwhile, the Silver Ferns, under fire following their shock loss to Malawi in the netball on Sunday, were able to recover from that disappointment to easily beat Scotland 60-29.

The New Zealand women's hockey team had a chance to cap the golden night against Australia but couldn't find the net despite multiple opportunities to score in a dominant second half. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.