Ferrari mechanic on the mend after Raikkonen accident

Ferrari mechanic Francesco Cigarini has undergone successful surgery after suffering a broken leg in a sickening botched Kimi Raikkonen pit stop during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Cigarini was knocked over when Raikkonen was released before his rear-left tyre had been fitted at the Sakhir circuit.

The experienced crew member was taken to hospital after being treated in the pit lane and is now on the mend following an operation.

Cigarini posted a picture on Instagram with him giving the thumbs up in his hospital bed with his left leg in plaster.

He wrote: "Surgery ok. I have to thank all the people worried for me. Nothing else, just a big thanks. Hugs!"

FIA race stewards fined Ferrari €50,000 for releasing Raikkonen's car "in a manner endangering team personnel and causing injury".

Sebastian Vettel secured back-to-back wins on a bittersweet day for the Scuderia under the lights.