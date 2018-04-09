Bundesliga: No time to celebrate glory as Heynckes eyes Champions League

Jupp Heynckes has quickly re-focused his attention on Bayern Munich's Champions League quest after securing the Bundesliga title at Augsburg on Saturday.

No time to celebrate Bundesliga glory as Heynckes eyes Champions League

Bayern came from behind to win 4-1 and claim a record sixth successive crown in fittingly dominant fashion.

But Heynckes, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti in October, has already turned his thoughts to Champions League glory, with Bayern holding a 2-1 advantage over Sevilla ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final second leg at Allianz Arena.

Now in his fourth spell in charge of the club, Heynckes lifted the treble with Bayern at the end of his previous stint five years ago and revealed the low-key nature of his celebrations following domestic success at the weekend.

"I came to the hotel around 8:30pm and unpacked my suitcase so you can be champion and go to the hotel room - you just cannot enjoy it at this stage," he told Kicker.

"It would be a sensation if we won the Champions League. We must work together optimally, without any egos.

"Given the situation in October, winning the title is a fantastic job for all involved, and after this season, this championship is exceptional and worthy of praise."

Niklas Sule was the scorer of an unfortunate own goal on Saturday to briefly threaten Bayern's title party before their extra quality ultimately told, and Heynckes believes the defender will soon be regarded as the most highly-rated on the continent.

"He will be a super player, world-class and in a few years the most sought-after centre-back in European football," the manager said.