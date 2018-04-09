MLB: Red Sox stay hot for best start in franchise history

The Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to eight games in MLB with an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox stay hot for best start in franchise history

Sunday's win improved the Red Sox to 8-1, marking the best start in Boston's 118-year history.

Five of Boston's wins this season have been in come-from-behind fashion.

It looked as though the Red Sox's seven-game winning streak was going to come to an end as the Rays took control for much of the game, but a strong two-out rally in the eighth gave Boston their eighth straight victory and fifth come-from-behind triumph for the season.

The Sox got off to a rough start as Eduardo Rodriguez struggled in his 2018 debut. He was lifted with two outs in the third inning after allowing three runs, five hits and two walks in 92 pitches.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the third inning and carried the momentum through the seventh. The Red Sox trailed 7-2 entering the eighth.

The six-run rally started as Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers each connected on RBI doubles to cut the lead to 7-5. Christian Vazquez continued the rally with an RBI single and Betts drove him home with an RBI double to tie the game.

Boston did not stop there, though, as Andrew Benintendi gave Boston the lead with a fly ball to left field, which allowed Mookie Betts to score.

OHTANI SHINES FOR ANGELS

Making his second start of the season, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani was perfect into the seventh before giving up his first hit in a win 6-1 over the Oakland Athletics.

STANTON'S WOES CONTINUE

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton started his era in New York with a pair of homers on opening day against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he has struggled since. In an 8-7 defeat against the Baltimore Orioles, Stanton finished 0-for-seven with five strikeouts and his batting average dropped to .167 on the season.

He also struck out five times in the Yankees' 11-4 win over the Rays. Stanton is the first Yankees player in the live-ball era to have two games with no hits and five strikeouts in the same season. To make matters worse, he has only played in 10 games.

GOMES HITS WALK-OFF HOMER

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-1, and this walk-off homer from Yan Gomes helped seal the deal. It was his second walk-off home run this season and the third of his career.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 8-7 Tampa Bay Rays



Cleveland Indians 3-1 Kansas City Royals



Baltimore Orioles 8-7 New York Yankees



Miami Marlins 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies



Chicago Cubs 3-0 Milwaukee Brewers



Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 Cincinnati Reds



Houston Astros 4-0 San Diego Padres



Detroit Tigers 1-0 Chicago White Sox



Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 St Louis Cardinals



Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 Texas Rangers



Atlanta Braves 4-0 Colorado Rockies



Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 San Francisco Giants



Los Angeles Angels 6-1 Oakland Athletics



New York Mets 6-5 Washington Nationals



Minnesota Twins-Seattle Mariners (postponed)

PIRATES AT CUBS

Both teams are coming off shut-out wins. The Pirates will give the ball to RHP Ivan Nova, who owns a 6.10 ERA in his two starts this season. Righty Tyler Chatwood will start for the Cubs.