A passenger who had been in critical condition following Friday's bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos died Saturday, bringing the death toll in the tragedy to 15.

Victims identified in Canadian junior hockey team bus crash during Humboldt vigil

The accident occurred Friday in Saskatchewan after a tractor trailer hit the bus carrying the Broncos, a member of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. According to the CBC, the deceased included not only players but the team's longtime coach, assistant coach, bus driver, and two employees of a local radio station.

Thousands, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gathered at the Broncos' home arena for a vigil on Sunday night honoring those killed. Broncos president Kevin Garinger teared up as he read the names of the 15 people killed, which included the youngest player aged 16.

"Not one of us is alone in our grief," Garinger told those in attendence (via ESPN), also encouraging the community of just over 5,000 to continue to reach out. "Reach out to one another for help and support. Across our province, our country and our globe, we will find strength in each other."



In Humboldt tonight for the public vigil. Our hearts are broken over the terrible loss of young lives cut short. #HumboldtStrong #Humboldt #HockeyFamily pic.twitter.com/F8fLBY4SuB

— Sarah Hoffman (@shoffmanAB) April 9, 2018



A GoFundMe page was created with the goal of reaching $4 million to support the families of the victims. The crowdsourcing initiative surpassed that goal raising $4.3 million as of 10 p.m. ET Sunday, and the donations are continuing to pour in.

A number of NHL teams made large donations including the Penguins who gave $20,000, and the Flames who donated $20,000. The Maple Leafs and the Blackhawks Alumni Associate both offered $10,000.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement Saturday sending support to the team and those affected by the tragedy.

"Our thoughts are with the players, families, coaches, team management and all those throughout the community who have been affected by the tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team," Bettman said in the statement. "The NHL mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of a game they all love."