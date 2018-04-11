The Predators would be the first to caution against picking chalk in the Stanley Cup playoffs. After all, it hasn't been a great start to 2018 for No. 1s in 1-16 meetings, and Nashville knows first hand seeding can be insignificant this time of year, especially in hockey.

NHL playoffs 2018: Predictions, odds for Predators vs. Avalanche first-round series

That said, the Presidents' Trophy champs appear to be one of the safest bets to play into June, intent on finishing what they started a year ago.

The Avalanche, who completed one of the more improbable one-year turnarounds in recent sports memory, look to channel some of the magic that helped the Predators pull off a sweep of top-seeded Blackhawks in 2017. Question is: How much do they have left after spending the last two months fighting for their playoff lives? About everything would need to go right for Avalanche and wrong for the Predators for that to happen, but Nashville reminded us last year it's not as impossible as it seems.

Sporting News' NHL experts Brandon Schlager, Evan Sporer and Jim Cerny make their series predictions below.

SN STAFF PREDICTIONS

Nashville Predators (-320) vs. Colorado Avalanche (+240): Schedule, picks, predictions

Game 1: April 12 at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Game 2: April 14 at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Game 3: April 16 at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Game 4: April 18 at Colorado, 10 p.m.

*Game 5: April 20 at Nashville, TBD

*Game 6: April 22 at Colorado, TBD

*Game 7: April 24 at Nashville, TBD

(All times Eastern; * If necessary)

Regular season meetings: NSH, 4-1 (10/17); NSH, 5-2 (11/18); NSH, 4-3 OT (3/4); NSH, 4-2 (3/16)

Brandon Schlager: The curse of the Presidents' Trophy is mostly a myth perpetuated by the Capitals falling short of our expectations this time each year. Historically speaking, No. 1 overall seeds win the Stanley Cup more often than any other playoff slot. But, it's only happened twice in the salary cap era. The Blackhawks were the last to do it in 2012.

It shouldn't matter much for the Predators in the first round. They're the most balanced team in the league, the only one with 13 10-goal scorers. Three defensemen are on that list, and a fourth (Ryan Ellis) had nine goals despite playing half the season. Not to mention, the Avs will be without starting goalie Semyon Varlamov and No. 1 defenseman Erik Johnson for the first round. Even at full strength, it would be difficult to find a way forward for Colorado.

Predators in 4 games

Evan Sporer: Everyone wants to talk about how Vegas is the best story in the NHL, but it’s 100 percent Colorado. The Avalanche went from having the worst record in the NHL and a bottom-10 point total this century to making the playoffs in a year they traded away one of their best players. Plus, Colorado did it without getting gifted one of the best lines in hockey in an expansion draft.

Predators in 5 games

Jim Cerny: The Avalanche scripted a remarkable story this season, rising from last overall just a year ago to capture the second wild card out West, even after dealing star center Matt Duchene. They showed the ability to win big games down the stretch, not the least of which was Saturday's win-and-in victory over the Blues. They have surprising depth, a Hart Trophy candidate in Nathan MacKinnon and believe they can win. All of that goes a long way.

However, the Predators have been a team on a mission all season, fueled by losing the Stanley Cup Final to the Penguins last spring. Winning the Presidents' Trophy is just the start for the Preds, who are a legit four lines deep, have the best defense corps in the NHL and a goaltender in Pekka Rinne who followed last year's remarkable playoff run with a Vezina Trophy-worthy 2017-18 campaign. This will be a fun series to watch, while it lasts.

Predators in 5 games