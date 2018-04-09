Something big between Neymar and former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi is apparently about to happen.

Surely not Messi to PSG? Neymar teases 'big' announcement

That is according to Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who left Camp Nou last August for a record €222 million deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

Neymar – recovering from a fractured foot ahead of the World Cup in Brazil – posted a cryptic message to Twitter on Sunday.

In a tweet including a photo of the pair, Neymar wrote: "When me and my friend #LeoMessi get together great things happen! I'll be telling you more very soon, stay tuned!"

It remains to be seen if the message involves the duo reuniting on the pitch, refers to commercial matters away from the field, or even relates to something else entirely.

PSG already have plenty of firepower – with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani leading the line – but the French giants could use Messi, especially in Europe.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a hat-trick in Barca's 3-1 La Liga victory over Leganes, taking his tally to 39 goals across all competitions this season.



Messi also added a goal in Barcelona's 4-1 first-leg home win over Roma in the Champions League quarter-finals with the club looking to book their passage to the next round on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, while Neymar dominated Ligue 1 this year to the tune of 19 goals and 13 assists in just 20 games in the French top division, it was same old PSG in the Champions League as they were bounced by Real Madrid in the round of 16. The Brazil star played the first leg, but missed the second leg due to his injury.