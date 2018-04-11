Stanley Cup odds: Predators open 2018 playoffs as early betting favorites

The Predators secured their first Presidents' Trophy in franchise history Thursday and own one of the best home-ice advantage in the league. It's not a surprise they open as the favorite to reach the Stanley Cup Final again but this year, oddsmakers think they can win it all.
Nashville finished the regular season 53-18-11 and were 28-9-4 at home behind Pekka Rinne's 2.31 goals against average. The Preds will open the playoffs Thursday against an Avalanche team they swept during the season.
Should Nashville advance it will face the winner of the Jets-Wild matchup and possibly a date with the Golden Knights for a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Oddsmakers believe the Predators and Bruins will face off for the Cup.
Here are the complete odds.
Odds to win 2018 Stanley Cup
|Predators +400
|Bruins +550
|Lightning +600
|Golden Knights +650
|Penguins +900
|Jets +900
|Maple Leafs +1200
|Capitals +1400
|Kings +2200
|Sharks +2200
Odds to win Eastern Conference
|Bruins +250
|Lightning +300
|Penguins +450
|Leafs +600
|Capitals +650
|Blue Jackets +1200
|Flyers +1600
|Devils +1800
Odds to win Western Conference
|Predators +200
|Golden Knights +375
|Jets +500
|Sharks +1000
|Kings +1000
|Ducks +1200
|Wild +1200
|Avalanche +1600
Odds via Bovada
Note: Odds of +400 means a $100 wager would win $400 for a total return of $500.