The Predators secured their first Presidents' Trophy in franchise history Thursday and own one of the best home-ice advantage in the league. It's not a surprise they open as the favorite to reach the Stanley Cup Final again but this year, oddsmakers think they can win it all.

Stanley Cup odds: Predators open 2018 playoffs as early betting favorites

Nashville finished the regular season 53-18-11 and were 28-9-4 at home behind Pekka Rinne's 2.31 goals against average. The Preds will open the playoffs Thursday against an Avalanche team they swept during the season.

Should Nashville advance it will face the winner of the Jets-Wild matchup and possibly a date with the Golden Knights for a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Oddsmakers believe the Predators and Bruins will face off for the Cup.

Here are the complete odds.

Odds to win 2018 Stanley Cup

Predators +400 Bruins +550 Lightning +600 Golden Knights +650 Penguins +900 Jets +900 Maple Leafs +1200 Capitals +1400 Kings +2200 Sharks +2200 Predators +200 Golden Knights +375 Jets +500 Sharks +1000 Kings +1000 Ducks +1200 Wild +1200 Avalanche +1600 Ducks +2500 Wild +2500 Blue Jackets +2500 Avalanche +4000 Flyers +4000 Devils +4000

Odds to win Eastern Conference

Bruins +250 Lightning +300 Penguins +450 Leafs +600 Capitals +650 Blue Jackets +1200 Flyers +1600 Devils +1800

Odds to win Western Conference

Sharks +2200

Predators +200 Golden Knights +375 Jets +500 Sharks +1000 Kings +1000 Ducks +1200 Wild +1200 Avalanche +1600

Odds via Bovada

Note: Odds of +400 means a $100 wager would win $400 for a total return of $500.