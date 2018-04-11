The first-round schedule of the 2018 NHL playoffs is set.

NHL playoffs 2018: Bracket, first-round schedule, dates, TV times

This year's chase for the Stanley Cup begins Wednesday, April 11, with three series openers. The two-time defending champion Penguins host the cross-state rival Flyers to start their quest for a three-peat in earnest, and the expansion Golden Knights play their first playoff game in franchise history.

On Thursday, April 12, the remaining five series get under way, highlighted by the Predators and Lightning, two heavy Cup favorites and the top seeds in their respective conferences.

Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs could last a full 14 days; potential Game 7s are scheduled for April 25.

Below is a complete schedule of dates, times, broadcast and streaming information for each playoff team. It will be updated throughout the postseason.

NHL playoff bracket

First-round NHL playoff schedule, TV times

(All times Eastern; * If necessary)

Eastern Conference

Lightning (A1) vs. Devils (WC2)

Game 1: April 12 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (NHL Network, SN)

Game 2: April 14 at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. (NBC, SN360, fuboTV)

Game 3: April 16 at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. (CNBC, SN, fuboTV)

Game 4: April 18 at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, SN, fuboTV)

*Game 5: April 21 at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Game 6: April 23 at New Jersey, TBD

*Game 7: April 25 at Tampa Bay, TBD

Bruins (A2) vs. Maple Leafs (A3)

Game 1: April 12 at Boston, 7 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

Game 2: April 14 at Boston, 7 p.m. (NBC, CBC, fuboTV)

Game 3: April 16 at Toronto, 7 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

Game 4: April 19 at Toronto, 7 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

*Game 5: April 21 at Boston, TBD

*Game 6: April 23 at Toronto, TBD

*Game 7: April 25 at Boston, TBD

Capitals (M1) vs. Blue Jackets (WC1)

Game 1: April 12 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (USA, SN360, fuboTV)

Game 2: April 15 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV)

Game 3: April 17 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV)

Game 4: April 19 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. (USA, SN, fuboTV)

*Game 5: April 21 at Washington, TBD

*Game 6: April 23 at Columbus, TBD

*Game 7: April 25 at Washington, TBD

Penguins (M2) vs. Flyers (M3)

Game 1: April 11 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

Game 2: April 13 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

Game 3: April 15 at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (NBC, CBC, fuboTV)

Game 4: April 18 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

*Game 5: April 20 at Pittsburgh, TBD

*Game 6: April 22 at Philadelphia, TBD

*Game 7: April 24 at Pittsburgh, TBD

Western Conference

Predators (C1) vs. Avalanche (WC2)

Game 1: April 12 at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. (NBCSN, SN, fuboTV)

Game 2: April 14 at Nashville, 3 p.m. (NBC, SN, fuboTV)

Game 3: April 16 at Colorado, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, SN, fuboTV)

Game 4: April 18 at Colorado, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, SN, fuboTV)

*Game 5: April 20 at Nashville, TBD

*Game 6: April 22 at Colorado, TBD

*Game 7: April 24 at Nashville, TBD

Jets (C2) vs. Wild (C3)

Game 1: April 11 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. (CNBC, SN, fuboTV)

Game 2: April 13 at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. (USA, SN, fuboTV)

Game 3: April 15 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (USA, SN, fuboTV)

Game 4: April 17 at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (CNBC, SN, fuboTV)

*Game 5: April 20 at Winnipeg, TBD

*Game 6: April 22 at Minnesota, TBD

*Game 7: April 25 at Winnipeg, TBD

Golden Knights (P1) vs. Kings (WC1)

Game 1: April 11 at Vegas, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

Game 2: April 13 at Vegas, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

Game 3: April 15 at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

Game 4: April 17 at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

*Game 5: April 19 at Vegas, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

*Game 6: April 21 at Los Angeles, TBD

*Game 7: April 23 at Vegas, TBD

Ducks (P2) vs. Sharks (P3)

Game 1: April 12 at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. (USA, SN360, fuboTV)

Game 2: April 14 at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m. (NBCSN, SN360, fuboTV)

Game 3: April 16 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. (CNBC, SN1, fuboTV)

Game 4: April 18 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel, SN1, fuboTV)

*Game 5: April 20 at Anaheim, TBD

*Game 6: April 22 at San Jose, TBD

*Game 7: April 24 at Anaheim, TBD