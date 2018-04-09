MLB: Yankees star Stanton says historically poor start just 'a bad week'

Giancarlo Stanton is confident he can turn his poor form around following an unproductive spell with the New York Yankees.

Yankees star Stanton says historically poor start just 'a bad week'

With five more strikeouts in an 0-for-seven performance in an 8-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Sunday, All-Star slugger Stanton became the first Yankees player ever to strike out five times in a game twice in a season.

Stanton has only played 10 games since arriving from the Miami Marlins.

"Just got to look at it as a bad week," Stanton told reporters Sunday. "The season's much longer than a week...a couple of good games, and I could turn it around and help us win."

The 2017 National League MVP started his era in New York with a pair of homers on opening day against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he has struggled since, especially at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees fans let him hear it once again as he fell to three for 28 (.107) with 16 strikeouts in his first six home games.

Overall, Stanton is batting .167 (7 for 42) with 20 strikeouts and three homers.

Striking out is nothing new for Stanton, whose 163 Ks last season tied for 17th in the majors. But he also led baseball with 59 home runs, and fans will have plenty more reason to cheer their new outfielder this season.

It may take some time for Stanton to get warmed up.

"[It's] just timing," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday. "He's got his toe-tap and stuff, and I really believe it's as simple as that. Once he gets that locked in, everything falls in place from there.

"Hitting is a grind, and when you're not raking or you're not doing as well as you can, yeah, you think about that. You wear that. You take that home with you."