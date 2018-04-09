Rory McIlroy struggled to take any positives after a limp final round cost him a shot at Masters glory, but is adamant he can still triumph at Augusta in the future.

McIlroy struggling to take Augusta positives

The Northern Irishman was many people's pick to win the green jacket and secure the career Grand Slam after he was just three strokes adrift of Patrick Reed by the end of moving day on Saturday.

But McIlroy was cold with the putter throughout and posted a disappointing two-over-par 74, finishing six strokes back from first-time major winner Reed.

It was left to Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to provide the concerted challenges to Reed, and McIlroy concedes his level was not good enough on Sunday.

"It's hard to take any positives from it right now, but at least I put myself in the position," he said.

"That's all I wanted to do. The last four years I've had top 10s, but I haven't been close enough to the lead.

"Today I got myself there. I didn't quite do enough. But, you know, come back again next year and try."

Asked if he still believes he can be an Augusta winner, McIlroy replied: "Oh, yeah, 100 per cent.

"I've played in two final groups in the last seven years, I've had five top 10s, I play this golf course well. I just haven't played it well enough at the right time."