EXTRA TIME: Mame Diouf responds to racist abuse on social media

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Stoke City forward Mame Diouf has condemned racist abuse towards him on Twitter.

The 30-year-old was on target in the Potters’ 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The defeat leaves Paul Lambert's men in the drop zone with 27 points 33 games.

Despite the inhumane post sent to him by a Twitter user, Diouf reiterated his team's commitment as they continue their fight to maintain their English Premier League status.




Meanwhile, the Senegal international has received support from Stoke City fans after the incident.




