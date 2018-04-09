Stoke City forward Mame Diouf has condemned racist abuse towards him on Twitter.

EXTRA TIME: Mame Diouf responds to racist abuse on social media

The 30-year-old was on target in the Potters’ 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The defeat leaves Paul Lambert's men in the drop zone with 27 points 33 games.

Despite the inhumane post sent to him by a Twitter user, Diouf reiterated his team's commitment as they continue their fight to maintain their English Premier League status.



Critics are part or our job, we got to deal with it and accept them. But not this pic.twitter.com/mRBfaiNadA

— MAME DIOUF18 (@MameDiouf99) April 8, 2018





Despite this, our only goal is to fight in every game to maintain this great club in Premier League ⚪️

— MAME DIOUF18 (@MameDiouf99) April 8, 2018



Meanwhile, the Senegal international has received support from Stoke City fans after the incident.



Mame, the effort you put in and your heart means that you will always be appreciated at Stoke. Keep going, Mame.

— Sam Hill (@SamofStoke) April 8, 2018





What a horrible message! It's sick to believe that someone can treat you like this.

You are by far the better man! Bless you (and thanks for the goal yesterday!)

— FAIR TRADE Football (@FairTradeFooty) April 8, 2018



MORE:

Choupo-Moting, Diouf dazzle as Stoke City put two past Huddersfield Town

| Stoke City’s Mame Diouf in contention for Everton tie

| Mame Diouf ends goal drought as Tottenham Hotspur defeat Stoke City





So sorry to see this Mame. It's totally unacceptable. The huge love and respect you have of the Stoke fans far outweighs the hate from an individual who must be incapable of love, feelings and decency. Go Mame!!

— John Waine (@johnwaineUK) April 8, 2018

