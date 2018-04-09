Top seed and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza battled back to claim her first title of the year at the Monterrey Open, while Kiki Bertens was victorious in Charleston.

Muguruza the queen of Monterrey, Bertens claims Charleston title

Muguruza – the world number three – dropped the opening set before rallying to outlast fourth seed Timea Babos 3-6 6-4 6-3 on Sunday.

The Spanish star reached the final in Doha but she lost to Petra Kvitova, however, there was no denying Muguruza in her second decider of the year after almost two-and-a-half hours in Mexico.

At the Charleston Open, Bertens claimed the biggest title of her career after seeing off fifth seed Julia Goerges 6-2 6-1.

Belgian 12th seed Bertens was forced to play back-to-back matches on Sunday after rain wreaked havoc on Saturday.

But Bertens was not overawed in her second match of the day – having upstaged Madison Keys in a gruelling three-set battle – as she accounted for Germany's Goerges in less than an hour to secure her maiden WTA Tour Premier-level trophy.

"It's just unbelievable. I think I cannot really realise it yet, but I'm just so happy and proud I think of myself," Bertens said.