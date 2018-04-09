Patrick Reed held firm in the face of formidable challenges from Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win a maiden major title at the Masters on Sunday.

Donald likes big putts, as Reed joins green jacket club: How day four at Augusta unfolded

The 27-year-old ground out a one-under-par 71, enough to see off a charging Fowler and an almost record-equalling Spieth to clinch the green jacket.

Such a high-quality finale drew rich and deserved high praise, with Reed's success drawing a cheeky congratulations from 14-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Spieth also managed to conquer some Augusta demons, while the watching Luke Donald had an admission – he likes big putts and he cannot lie.

Here's how day four unfolded on Twitter...

Masters 2018: Day four at Augusta