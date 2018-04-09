Donald likes big putts, as Reed joins green jacket club: How day four at Augusta unfolded

News

Conor McGregor breaks silence after bus rampage

Omnisport
Patrick Reed held firm in the face of formidable challenges from Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win a maiden major title at the Masters on Sunday.

The 27-year-old ground out a one-under-par 71, enough to see off a charging Fowler and an almost record-equalling Spieth to clinch the green jacket.

Such a high-quality finale drew rich and deserved high praise, with Reed's success drawing a cheeky congratulations from 14-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Spieth also managed to conquer some Augusta demons, while the watching Luke Donald had an admission – he likes big putts and he cannot lie.

Here's how day four unfolded on Twitter...

