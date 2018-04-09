A round of 71 was enough for Patrick Reed to secure his first major title at the Masters, with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth coming up just short on a typically exhilarating final day.

How Patrick Reed won the Masters - a timeline of the final day at Augusta

Reed held his nerve superbly in the face of immense pressure, initially provided by Spieth's stunning Sunday charge, which saw the 2015 champion - nine back at the start of round four - tie for the lead at 14 under before bogeying the last.

After Reed had reached 15 under, Fowler (67) birdied the final hole to leave the overnight leader needing a par on 18, which he duly made.

We take a look at how the final round unfolded at Augusta National.

Start of round four: Reed -14, McIlroy -11, Fowler -9, Spieth -5

When play began on Sunday, a duel between Reed and Rory McIlroy was anticipated. McIlroy gained a shot on his playing partner on each of the first two holes, but that was as good as the day got for the Northern Irishman.

Reed -13 (2), McIlroy -12 (2), Fowler -9 (2), Spieth -8 (5)

Having missed a short putt for eagle on the second, McIlroy's putter continued to run cold during a hugely frustrating front nine. Reed, by contrast, was able to respond to bogeys on the first and sixth with birdies on three and seven. By the time the leader parred the ninth, Spieth was his closest challenger after turning in 31 and birdieing the 12th - a hole that had brought him so much pain in previous final rounds at Augusta.

Reed -14 (9), Spieth -11 (12), McIlroy -10 (9), Fowler -10 (9)

Remarkably, Spieth was far from finished. Further birdies came the way of the 24-year-old on the back nine's two par fives, 13 and 15, before a sensational 33-foot putt for a two on 16 lifted him to nine under for the day. At 14 under overall, he was level with Reed, who had bogeyed 11 before immediately getting the shot back at 12.

Reed -14 (12), Spieth -14 (16), Fowler -12 (13)

One more birdie would have seen Spieth become the first man to shoot 62 at Augusta. However, he burned the hole with a putt for a three at 17 and then recorded an anti-climactic bogey at the last, failing to get up and down from 88 yards after his drive had caught a tree to the left of the fairway, preventing him from reaching the green in two. The tournament was far from over, though. With Reed at 15 under courtesy of a birdie at 14, Fowler birdied 18 to leave his compatriot needing a par for victory.

Reed -15 (17), Fowler -14 (18), Spieth -13 (18)

To his credit, Reed did not falter. Having found the fairway and green at 18 under enormous pressure, he calmly rolled a downhill putt to within four feet and converted the short return to claim the grandest of prizes.

Reed -15 (18), Fowler -14 (18), Spieth -13 (18)