Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix, his team have announced.

Goolaerts dies after cardiac arrest at Paris-Roubaix

Veranda's Willems-Crelan rider Goolaerts was taken to hospital in Lille following a crash during the 257-kilometre race.

The 23-year-old was treated by paramedics having fallen on the cobbles before being taken to a medical facility, where he died hours later.

"It is with unimaginable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts," read a statement on Veranda's Willems-Crelan's official Twitter page.

"He passed away Sunday evening at 22:40 in Lille hospital in the presence of his family members and loved ones, who we keep in our thoughts. He died of cardiac arrest, all medical assistance was to no avail.

"For now, there will be no further communication as we want to give his close ones times to deal with this terrible loss.

"We thank you in advance for respecting the privacy of his relatives."