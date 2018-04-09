Kyle Busch led a race off pit road late on Sunday and held on for his first win of the NASCAR season at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

Busch holds off Harvick in closing laps for win

Busch's first victory since Martinsville in October came after a caution flag reset the field with 24 laps remaining at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick closed within 0.40 seconds of Busch with under 10 laps to go, but the latter was able to pull away for his 44th career win.

Harvick had issues on pit road for most of the race but as he and Busch pitted with 44 laps to go, the former avoided an uncontrolled tire penalty many thought should have sent him to the rear of the field.

Jamie McMurray finished third followed by Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.

The red flag was shown with 155 laps remaining after a huge wreck involving seven drivers.

Busch failed to get up to speed on the first lap of the closing stage, which sent an accordion reaction throughout the field.

Denny Hamlin appeared to spin trying to avoid a slowing Aric Almirola. Hamlin collected Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, and Trevor Bayne.

Hamlin took the blame for the wreck that also collected Austin Dillon and David Ragan.

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. also wrecked in separate incidents earlier in the race.