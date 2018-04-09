Patrick Reed held his nerve to secure a first major title at the Masters, finishing one shot clear of Rickie Fowler and two ahead of Jordan Spieth after the latter surged into contention with a breathtaking 64 on Sunday.

BREAKING NEWS: Reed pips Fowler to Masters after stunning Spieth charge

Reed had begun the final day leading Rory McIlroy by three strokes, with Spieth nine back and seemingly out of contention.

However, as McIlroy struggled to a 74 on Sunday, the winner of the 2015 Masters sensationally moved into a tie for the lead as his round neared a conclusion, only to ultimately fall just short as Reed (71) demonstrated impressive resolve to finish on 15 under par.

Fowler, five back with 18 to play, put the pressure on Reed by birdieing the last to complete a 67, but a closing par secured the green jacket for the overnight leader.