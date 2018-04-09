Cycling: Belgian rider Goolaerts dies following cardiac arrest

LILLE (Reuters) - Belgian rider Michael Goolaerts has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic, his team Veranda's Willems-Crelan said in a statement on Sunday.

"It is with unimaginaable sadness that we have to communicate the passing of our rider and friend Michael Goolaerts. He passed away Sunday evening at 22.40 in Lille hospital," his team said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, TV footage showed the 23-year-old receiving CPR treatment from medics by the side of the road after crashing.



(Reporting by Julien Pretot, writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ian Chadband)