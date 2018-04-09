Mitch Kupchak has agreed to become the Hornets next general manager and president, the team announced Sunday.

Mitch Kupchak agrees to become next Hornets GM, president, report says

Charlotte has been searching to fill Rich Cho's role since he was fired in February. Kupchak emerged as the top candidate and he reportedly received an offer last week. The franchise was confident the two would be able to reach a long-term deal.

ESPN reports Kupchak will keep assistant general manager Buzz Peterson in a front-office role, and Kupchak will make his own personnel changes to the team's management and scouting structure, per league sources. Peterson filled in as interim GM since Cho's firing.

Kupchak has connections to the Hornets through team owner Michael Jordan and their ties to North Carolina as they both played under coach Dean Smith about a decade apart.

The 63-year-old will join the Hornets after spending nearly 17 years as the Lakers' GM where he led the franchise to four championships. He joined Los Angeles in 2000, but was fired in 2017 when the organization brought in new president Magic Johnson and decided to clean house.