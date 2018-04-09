Spieth moves level with Reed at Augusta

A red-hot Jordan Spieth moved level with Patrick Reed at Augusta National as the final round of the Masters continued to provide extraordinary drama.

Nine behind at the start of round four, 2015 champion Spieth turned in 31 strokes before making birdie at 12 - the scene of his infamous meltdown that denied him back-to-back Masters titles in 2016 – and another at 13.

Spieth then picked up yet another shot at the par-five 15th and drew level with Reed in stunning fashion at the next.

A 33ft birdie putt found the centre of the hole and lifted Spieth to 14 under, the same score as Reed, who could only make a par five at the 13th despite having just 188 yards in with his second shot.

An astonishing nine under for the day, Spieth needed to pick up just one more shot in his final two holes to shoot the first 62 at Augusta.

Reed had earlier showed immense character in responding to a bogey at the 11th with a fine birdie at the 12th.

Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm were also faring impressively on the final day, just two back at 12 under.

However, Rory McIlroy was struggling badly with the putter and found himself four off the pace with five to play.