USA win twin water polo titles in Auckland

The United States have beaten Australia in both the men's and women's finals at the Inter-Continental Cup water polo tournament in Auckland.

In remarkably similar deciders, the US won the women's final 10-7 and the men's 9-6.

The top four teams in both week-long competitions advance to the World League final in June.

Japan and Kazakhstan take the remaining men's berths while Canada and Japan advance to the women's event.

The New Zealand men finished sixth after losing their final classification match 12-6 to Canada on Sunday while two New Zealand women's teams battled it out for seventh and eighth.